By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov and Romanian Foreign Ministry and State Secretary Dan Neculaescu have discussed bilateral and multilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting held in a video conference format on April 27, the two countries' officials discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Romanian bilateral relations and affairs on the agenda of cooperation, security, and development of the South Caucasus, as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations and other regional issues of interest.

During the consultations, the importance of high-level reciprocal visits between the two countries, as well as the expansion of inter-parliamentary ties were noted.

The sides agreed to hold the next political consultations between the two countries in the format of a meeting with the participation of delegations from both sides, depending on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Azerbaijan and Romania have signed more than 60 documents aimed at developing cooperation over the past years. The relations between the two countries, based on a strategic partnership, are expanding every year. Romanian companies successfully operate in the country’s fields of transport, agriculture, education, tourism, culture, science and technology.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to $164.1 million, including export of $101.4 million and import of $62.6 million in 2020. In addition, trade turnover between two countries amounted to $35.2 million in January 2021.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz