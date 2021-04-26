By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and rainless weather is expected in Baku on April 27. Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +10-13 °C at night, +17-19 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise 756 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Rain and hail are expected innorthern and western regions. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. West wind will intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +11-16 °C at night and +22-27 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be +5-10 °C at night, +12-17 °C in the daytime.

Khazri wind is expected in the Absheron Peninsula on April 27, which is mainly unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

---

