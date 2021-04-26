By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijanis living oversees are often subject to Armenians' hate crimes.

Another display of hatred against Azerbaijanis was staged in Los Angeles that is known to have a large Armenian community.

This time, radical Armenian nationalists staged an "execution" of an "Azerbaijani", with calls to an ethnic violence in the centre of Los Angeles on April 24.

"In the middle of Los Angeles, radical Armenian Dashnaks from the Armenian Youth Federation-WUS/The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) staged yesterday [April 24] an ‘execution’ of an Azerbaijani with a mannequin wrapped in Azerbaijani flag, with calls to ethnic violence," the Azerbaijani Consulate General in Los Angeles reported on its official Twitter page on April 25.

The consulate also posted the "execution" ceremony's video on its Twitter and Facebook pages.

Commenting on the ceremony, New York-based news website azeritimes.com said on its Twitter page: "So much love and kindness from Armenians during the 'hanging ceremony' of an 'Azerbaijani'. Those condemning trophy park [opened in Baku on April 12] somehow silent about this hanging".

On her official Twitter account, an analyst on South Caucasus, Azerbaijan and post-Soviet region, Nika Jabi, addressed Los Angeles Police Department HQ and said that "there was an 'execution ceremony' on your streets yesterday designed to terrorize the entire Azerbaijani community. A hate crime investigation is needed immediately. This is sickening."

Raoul Lowery Contreras, a contributor to FoxNews, The Hill, Daily Caller, NYTimes Syndicate (New America News), who retweeted the Azerbaijani consulate's tweet, described the ceremony as "despicable hate performance and incitement to violence by Armenian Dashnaks".

He questioned whether the Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other leaders will condemn the aforesaid act by the Armenians.

"What about [pro-Armenian journalist and analyst] Neil Hauer and [resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, specializing in Iran, Turkey, and the broader Middle East] Michael Rubin and others who don’t spend a day without dehumanizing Azerbaijanis?" he asked.

Meanwhile, some Azerbaijani news sources reported an Armenian attack on a Turkish family in France on April 24. As a result, three of the four injured were hospitalized, one had a crack on his head. One of the injured underwent surgery.

Armenians’ violence against Azerbaijanis and Turks revived following Joe Biden’s statement that described the events of 1915 in Ottoman era as “genocide” against Armenians.

On April 24, President Aliyev described the decision as “a historic mistake” and “unacceptable”.

Aliyev said that Biden’s statement seriously damages the emerging cooperation tendencies in the region, adding that Azerbaijan stands by Turkey.

Turkey is against presenting the 1915 incidents as “genocide”, rather calling them a tragedy in which both Turks and Armenians suffered casualties in the heat of World War I.

