By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to simplify visa procedures for stateless persons and foreigners who will arrive in the country within the organization and holding of the 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix, Trend reports.

According to the decree, foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with the organization and holding of the 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix from May 1 to June 15 of this year will be able to obtain visas at the international airports of the country by submitting:

- an accreditation card of Formula One Management Limited and the International Automobile Federation, which are the international organizers of Formula 1 races, confirming accreditation in accordance with the relevant rules; or

- an accreditation card confirming the accreditation of the Baku City Circuit Operating Company.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has been instructed to inform Formula One Management Limited and the International Automobile Federation about the simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons who will arrive in Azerbaijan in connection with the 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Besides, ensuring publication of this information on web resources of the ministry, Azerbaijani embassies and consulates in foreign countries was also entrusted to the ministry.

The State Migration Service has been instructed to inform airlines flying to Azerbaijan about the simplification of visa procedures for foreigners and stateless persons who will arrive in the country in connection with the 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The 2021 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Azerbaijan will be held on June 6.

