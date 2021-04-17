By Trend

The mutual relations within the CIS IA would make the comprehensive partnership ties amongst the states stronger and the relations between their supreme legislative bodies more profound, Chair of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova said.

Gafarova made the statement in her speech at the 52nd plenary sitting of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IA) on 16 April within her official visit to Saint Petersburg, Trend reports citing the press office of Azerbaijani Parliament.

During her speech, Gafarova expressed a confidence that the spring session of the Assembly would prove constructive and fruitful. Talking about the great roles of parliaments and the parliamentary diplomacy in the modern age then, she stressed that the CIS IA was an advantageous platform of parliamentary co-operation, one important for discussion of current regional and international issues and networking with the other parliamentary organisations.

The Interparliamentary Assembly has achieved positive results in arranging forums on the burning issues of our age as well as in expanding the relations amongst the CIS member-states. She also praised the remarkable initiative of the Eurasian Women’s Forum that she said demonstrated the growing profile of women in the reinforcement of peace and security by the Assembly.

Citing the support given to the initiative to institute the International Parliamentarism Day that the CIS IA had motioned at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly, Gafarova described the annual celebration of the International Parliamentarism Day on the 30th of June since 2018 as a source of satisfaction.

Then, Sahiba Gafarova attended a press conference.