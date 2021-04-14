By Trend

The Military Trophy Park in Baku embodies the strength, courage, and valiance of Azerbaijani soldiers, which should become an example for future generations, the local expert Adalat Verdiyev told Trend on Apr.14.

“If some forces intend to start a new war for taking revenge, then the Trophy Park will become a kind of reminder and allow them to draw appropriate conclusions.

As earlier reported, on April 12, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening of the War Trophy Park in Baku. The trophies include small arms, heavy equipment, missile systems, military vehicles, and ammunition abandoned by the Armenian Armed Forces during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020, as a result of which Azerbaijani Army liberated the country's territories from the Armenian occupation.

