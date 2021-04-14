By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and outgoing Romanian ambassador Dan Iancu have discussed prospects of economic, energy and transport cooperation, the ministry has reported on its website.

At the meeting held on April 13 on the occasion of termination of Iancu's diplomatic mission, the sides expressed satisfaction with the high level of development of bilateral political relations between Azerbaijan and Romania based on strategic partnership.

The sides noted that there are favourable opportunities for the further development of cooperation in various sectors of the economy, including energy and transport. They expressed confidence in the successful continuation of comprehensive cooperation after the lifting of restrictions on the pandemic.

Minister Bayramov stressed that the development of relations with Romania, as the first European country to sign a strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan, is one of the priorities for Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Dan Iancu thanked Azerbaijan for the support provided to him for the successful implementation of his diplomatic mission. Recalling a number of historical events that took place in Azerbaijan during his tenure, the ambassador noted that a new historical period has begun for Azerbaijan and, in particular, new opportunities have opened up for the whole region.

The minister thanked the ambassador for his successful work and wished him success in his future diplomatic activities.

In mid-March, Labour and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev said that Azerbaijan and Romania have signed more than 60 documents aimed at developing cooperation over the past years.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Romania amounted to $164.1 million, including export of $101.4 million and import of $62.6 million in 2020. In addition, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $35.2 million in January 2021.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz