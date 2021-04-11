By Trend

The visit of the delegation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council) to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation has begun, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports on April 11.

The ministers and high-ranking officials, dealing with information and media, of the Turkic Council visited the Imarat cemetery destroyed by the Armenians.

The guests reviewed the remains of the Imarat cemetery. The guests were informed that there were mausoleums of founder of the Karabakh Khanate Panahali Khan, as well as Ibrahimkhalil Khan, his son Mehdigulu Khan, daughter of Mehdigulu Khan, poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan at the cemetery.

The guests are accompanied by Assistant to the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Foreign Affairs Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

