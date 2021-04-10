President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Boris Johnson.

"Dear Mr Prime Minister,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

On the occasion of this heavy loss, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the family of late Prince Philip and all the people of the United Kingdom" the letter said.

---

