President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"Your Majesty,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the death of your husband- the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

Having lived an honorable and dignified life, Prince Philip faithfully served his people, was always with you and supported you in your responsible activities for the welfare of your country.

I share your grief at these difficult times, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, your family members and all your people" the letter said.

