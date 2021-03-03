By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be cloudy and mainly dry in Baku on March 4. Mild northwest wind will be followed by south wind in the evening.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °C at night, +8-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 766 mm Hg to 771 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless in some regions. However, rain may fall in some areas at night and in the evening. Snow is expected in the mountains. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-6°C at night, +8-13°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 3 -8 °C at night, and -2 +3 °C in the daytime.

Mild Khazri wind and temperature close to the climatic norm will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz