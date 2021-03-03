By Laman Ismayilova

Work on improving public transport infrastructure is underway in Baku.

First bio-smart bus stop has been installed near Heydar Aliyev Center. The bus stop is used by passengers of route buses No. 1, 2 and 13.

New pavilion for bus stop is powered by solar panels. There is a disinfection shower and BakuKart payment terminal at the bus stop.

There is also a BakuKart payment terminal in the pavilion with power ports for mobile devices.

Bio-smart bus stops will also be installed in other parts of Baku city. Each of them will be named after cultural or historical objects operating in the area.

Over the past 5 years, 841 stops have been installed in the capital, 1191 stops have been repaired.

As a result, 42 percent of stops were renewed, the need for stops in the capital was satisfied by 90.1 percent.

---

