By Trend

Azerbaijan felt the support of fraternal Turkey not only in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war but throughout history, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov, who is on an official visit to Turkey, said.

Karimov made the remark at a meeting with Fahrettin Altun, head of the PR department of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Trend reports on March 2.

“Azerbaijan, in particular Baku, was liberated from occupation 100 years ago, together with the Caucasian Islamic Army,” the Azerbaijani minister of culture added. “Now, with your support, we have liberated the Nagorno-Karabakh region from occupation. We have never forgotten and will never forget this support.”

“The Azerbaijani servicemen showed great heroism and this is a victory not only of Azerbaijan and Turkey but the entire Turkic world,” Karimov added.

"The young generation must be proud of its history,” the minister added. “We will do our best to further promote the history of the country and our belonging.”

The minister stressed that Turkey has rendered big support to Azerbaijan in the information war.

"To show the whole world the Armenian vandalism against the cultural heritage of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, we expect the support of the Turkish brothers in the "Peace for Culture" campaign launched by us,” Karimov added.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz