By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the 'Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkey in the field of energy and fishing industry’, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Resmi Gazete newspaper.

The agreement was signed on February 25, 2020, in Baku by Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Fatih Donmez.

