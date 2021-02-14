President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We were shocked by the news of the brutal killing of 13 innocent Turkish civilians as a result of a treacherous terrorist act," President Aliyev said in his message. "We are extremely outraged by this horrific act of terrorism against civilians and strongly condemn all manifestations of terrorism."

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and the brotherly people of Turkey," President Aliyev said.

---

