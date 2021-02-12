By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has described as important taking advantage of the Turkish armed forces' experience, Trend reported on February 11.

Hasanov made the remarks during the Turkish-Azerbaijani Winter Exercise 2021 in Kars on February 11.

“The Turkish Armed Forces are among the strongest ones in the world. It is very important to take advantage of the experience of the Turkish troops,” Hasanov said.

The minister said that the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity is eternal.

"During the [Nagorno-Karabakh] war, Turkey demonstrated its policy by supporting us. By its position, Turkey sent a message to the world that it is close to Azerbaijan. Everyone was once again convinced that the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood are eternal and unshakable,” Hasanov said.

He thanked Turkey for its political and moral support to Azerbaijan displayed during the 44-day war in 2020.

“We were proud that Turkey is close to us and this gave us strength. By using this force, we liberated our lands which were under occupation. The Azerbaijani people highly appreciate this. I want to express my gratitude to Turkey for the great support rendered to us," Hasanov said.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on its website that Hasanov, his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar and the Turkish armed forces' command staff took part in the Distinguished Visitors Day as part of the Joint Winter Exercise-2021 in Kars.

First, the two defence ministers were reported about the Joint Winter Exercise-2021. Later, the ministers familiarized themselves with the new generation of machinery and equipment, military ambulances, as well as reviewed the shelters.

Hasanov left for Turkey at the invitation of Akar to watch the final stage of the joint Winter Exercise - 2021 held in Kars city, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry’s press service reported on February 11.

The Winter Exercise 2021 was held with the participation of the Turkish Armed Forces and units of the Separate Combined Troops Army of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Turkish-Azerbaijani joint tactical Winter Exercise - 2021 started in Kars on February 2 and will end on February 12.

In early September 2020, Azerbaijani and Turkish land and air forces held large-scale joint military exercises in Nakhchivan under the bilateral agreement on military cooperation with the participation of the land forces and air force of the two countries. The first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joint large-scale tactical exercises was held on July 30, 2020.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said on August 13, 2020, that the large-scale joint military drills held between Azerbaijani and Turkish troops are another manifestation of the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood, adding that "the intensity of these exercises will be increased from now on".

