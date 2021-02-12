By Trend

Azerbaijani MP representing the 56th Khachmaz rural constituency Sevil Mikayilova visited Khachmaz district, Trend reports on Feb. 11.

Having met first with the management of the Khachmaz Center for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises, the MP expressed an opinion on the importance of encouraging the population of the district to engage in this type of entrepreneurship.

In particular, the need of rendering support in this sphere for the families of martyrs and wounded war veterans was stressed.

The upcoming actions to address a number of problems, specific measures to develop women's entrepreneurship, as well as the importance of vaccination in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic were discussed during the fruitful meeting.

Then Mikayilova received voters in Magsudkend, Susaygishlag, and Gusarchay villages.

Residents of the villages voiced appeals related to bad roads, problems with gas and electricity supply, the construction of a new school and kindergarten, as well as personal and domestic issues.

Several issues were resolved on the spot. Mikayilova took under control the issues that take time to be resolved, stressing that all appeals will be promptly considered and appeals to the appropriate structures will be made to resolve them following the law.

The voters who took part in the meeting expressed gratitude to the MP for paying constant attention to their problems and trying to solve them.

The MP also visited the graves of martyrs in the district and laid flowers to them.

While meeting with the families of martyrs and wounded veterans of the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, Mikayilova stressed that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva pay special attention to solving their problems.

The parents and relatives of the martyrs expressed gratitude to the Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, President Aliyev, and First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for the constant attention and care for them.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz