By Trend

The diplomatic corps - ambassadors, military attachés, and heads of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan, have arrived in the liberated Jabrayil city, the special correspondent of the Trend TV Karabakh bureau reports.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps got acquainted with the cemetery and territories destroyed by the Armenians in Jabrayil.

After that, the diplomats will set off in the direction of the Khudafarin bridge.

--

