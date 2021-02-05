By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Yashat Foundation that was set up to help families of soldiers killed and injured during 2020 Karabakh War, has launched a new project to support martyrs’ children born after the war.

As part of the project, newborns’ mothers will receive a cash benefit of AZN 1,000 ($588.2) to cover necessary expenses.

Moreover, a deposit account on the name of martyrs’ newborn will be opened, to which AZN 5,000 ($2,941) will be transferred from the amount collected as donations to the Foundation. Interest will accrue on this amount, and the child will be able to withdraw the amount collected when reaching the age of 16.

It should be noted that by agreement between the bank and the mother, in some cases the mother can withdraw the funds earlier.

Set up by presidential decree in December 2020, Yashat Foundation helps families of soldiers killed and injured during the 2020 Karabakh War. The foundation ensures transparent, efficient and accessible platform for additional support (financial and other support measures) implemented by the state to families of soldiers.

The newly-established foundation’s support covers the families of servicemen killed or disabled during the war and also the families of employees of state bodies (institutions) who became disabled or lost their lives while serving in the liberated lands or while removing the consequences of military operations in the liberated lands.

Earlier, the government introduced a complex social security system for families of martyrs who died in the battles for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity as well as disabled war veterans.

The social security system includes payment in the amount of AZN 11,000 ($6,470) for heirs of the martyr; as well as insurance payments ranging from AZN 8,800 ($5,176) to AZN 4,400 ($2,588) for disabled war veterans with various disabilities.

Members of martyrs' families and disabled war veterans will also be paid a pension or allowance, depending on the length of service (on average AZN 400 ($235)); a labor pension (AZN 55-110 ($32-64)); a monthly Presidential Stipend (AZN 210-300 ($123-176)).

The social security system also includes exemption from school fees for children from the families of martyrs and disabled war veterans, as well as themselves, and other healthcare-related fees.

