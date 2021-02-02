By Vafa Ismayilova

The Defence Ministry has stated that a new training year started in the Army Corps, formations, military units, special military-educational institutions, and command and control bodies of the Azerbaijan Army.

"In accordance with the requirements of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, orders and directives of the Minister of Defence, the tasks assigned to the Army will be aimed at ensuring the military security of the state considering the results of the analysis of combat actions, as well as the nature of military and other threats," the ministry said in a statement posted on its official website on February 1.

The main goals of the 2021 training year are to increase the productivity of control of troops due to the widespread use of modern and high technologies, increase the capabilities of headquarters, as well as improve interoperability between military personnel of headquarters, high-quality organization of combat duty, further increase the combat capability and improve the practical skills of military personnel, the statement added.

It noted that under the defence minister's instructions, the main attention in the education process will be focused on increasing the capabilities of military personnel in the use of modern combat equipment and weapons in various climate and difficult terrain conditions, in the day and at nighttime taking into consideration the experience gained during the 44-day Patriotic War.

It was reiterated that strengthening the material and technical base, adopting the automated control system, deep planning, and other organizational issues will facilitate the qualitative organization of combat training in the new training year.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated for the second time in 2020 after Armenia's forces deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani lands targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, causing casualties among civilians and the military. In the early hours of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation which lasted six weeks. The operation resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.

