By Aisha Jabbarova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned Charge d'Affaires of Russia Oleg Murashev over a Russian MP’s anti-Azerbaijani remarks, the ministry’s pres service reported on January 26.

The ministry has condemned as unacceptable the remarks made against the Azerbaijani state and people by Vitaly Milonov from the ruling United Russia party in the latter’s interview with the Armenian media earlier.

It was stated during the meeting that Milonov’s provocative step against Azerbaijan run counter to high-level ties between Azerbaijan and Russia.

It has also been noted that Milonov's remarks do not reflect Moscow’s official position and that such steps are aimed at damaging the ties between the two countries and hindering the implementation of the Karabakh peace deal signed on November 10.

On January 25, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said that Russian MP Milonov is well-known for his strong pro-Armenian stance.

Abdullayeva recalled that Milonov had been included in the list of foreign citizens banned from entering Azerbaijan for illegally visiting the country's liberated territory in violation of Azerbaijan's relevant legislation.