By Trend

Entry and exit to the Azerbaijani cities and districts have been resumed since Jan. 25, Trend reports.

Trade facilities, hairdressers, and beauty salons have also opened.

These facilities have been recently preparing for opening, cleaning, and disinfection work has been carried out.

Clients entering the facilities must wear protective masks and disinfect hands with a disinfectant solution at the entrance.

The on-site service in catering facilities has been suspended since December 14, 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz