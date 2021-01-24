By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavushoglu on Jan. 24, Trend reports citing MFA press service.

Mevlut Cavushoglu expressed condolences to Jeyhun Bayramov in connection with the death of an Azerbaijani crew member of a Turkish ship, which was attacked by pirates.

The Turkish FM said that search and rescue operations have already begun.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked his colleague and wished a speedy and successful completion of the rescue operation.

It was noted that appropriate measures will be taken to deliver the body of the deceased Azerbaijani crew member home.

Ministers strongly condemned the pirates' actions that violate international law.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz