Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov have discussed the great importance of signing an Azerbaijani-Turkmen memorandum of understanding on the joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Caspian Sea's Dostlug field, strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy field, as well as developing international partnership in the region, Trend has reported quoting the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Berdimuhamedov received Bayramov on January 21 as part of the latter's official visit to Turkmenistan. The meeting focused on the development of bilateral cooperation in all areas. The Turkmen leader highly assessed the current state of relations between the two countries, noting the effectiveness and positive dynamics of interaction and partnership.

Bayramov emphasized the positive dynamics of relations between the two countries based on the principles of cooperation, friendship, and mutual support, noting high-level mutual visits and the signing of more than 50 documents over the past three years. The meeting also discussed such issues as the participation of both countries in the formats of regional cooperation and mutual support in international organizations, the report added.

On January 21, Bayramov and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Azerbaijani and Turkmen governments on the joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea. The two foreign ministers also had a one-on-one and expanded format meetings with the participation of delegations.

At the meetings, the parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues, including the further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, economic, energy, transport and logistics, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres.

The signing of the memorandum of undestanding between the two governments was noted as a clear example of expanding cooperation between the two countries, as well as in the Caspian region and strengthening energy security. It was noted that the agreement designated the Caspian Sea as a sea of peace, good neighbourliness and friendship and contributed to strengthening the atmosphere of cooperation and mutual trust in the Caspian Sea.

The parties discussed regional cooperation, including in a trilateral format. Referring to the roadmap signed on January 16 on expanding and deepening cooperation in spheres of trade, investment, energy, transport and logistics, telecommunications and information technologies, customs, and border issues between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan, they focused on the implementation of measures in this direction.

Azerbaijani and Turkmen officials exchanged views on bilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations and mutual support, as well as on regional issues of mutual interest.

