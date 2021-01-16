By Trend

A number of softening measures have been announced for the existing quarantine regime in Azerbaijan by decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Jan.16.

The summary of the amendments, including the above measures, within the decision is given as following:

- the quarantine regime will be extended until April 1, 2021;

- SMS-permissions and permissions from the e-gov.az portal will be canceled from January 18;

- hairdressing salons and shops will reopen from January 25, and restaurants - from February 1;

- public transport won’t work on weekends (at least until April 1);

- metro in Baku remains closed;

- malls and large shopping centers won’t work;

- educational institutions, courses, etc. won't work yet (next week the Ministry of Education will hold briefing on this);

- wearing masks will continue to be mandatory;

- vaccination will start on January 18;

- from February 1, vaccination of persons over 65 will begin;

- from January 25, entrance-exit to/from districts, except for Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities and Absheron district, as well as territories of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts, will be restored.