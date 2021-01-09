By Trend

The e-textbook website (www.e-derslik.edu.az ) ranks 22nd among the most popular internet resources in Azerbaijan in terms of visits in accordance with Google Analytics statistics for December 2020, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education told Trend on Jan. 8.

As of December 2020, the number of active users of the website reached 420,000 while the total number of visits reached about 1.4 million.

The users from the US, Germany, UK, the Netherlands, France, Russia, Ukraine, Poland, and Turkey and within Azerbaijan - Baku, Sumgayit, and Ganja mainly visited the website.

Currently, the website contains about 600 e-textbooks on general and vocational education. These tutorials include videos, graphics, and other multimedia tools.

