Azerbaijan is one of the countries with the world’s highest index of hope in terms of economic future among citizens for 2021 based on Gallup International, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications has reported.

The organization assessed the position of Azerbaijan in the Economic Hope Index at 65 points. It should be noted that the index is based on the expectations of citizens about the country’s future economic prospects and is based on the results of a survey of citizens.

Expert of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Ayaz Museyibov noted that this index is considered to be an important indicator that measures people’s perception of the economic future of their country. However, it was noted that since the survey results are based on opinion polls, it is considered to reflect not only the economic but also the current moral- psychological state of the country’s citizens.

“From this point of view, Azerbaijan’s high results on the current index, also related to the results of the military-political solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Museyibov stated.

Moreover, he underlined that the World Bank in its Global Economic Prospects report for January, forecasted economic growth in Azerbaijan by 1.9 percent in 2021 and by 4.5 percent in 2022.

“The 2021 state budget for the restoration and reconstruction works in the Karabakh region and the financial support for infrastructure investment of AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) will also positively impact the country’s economic prospects,” he added.

In the meantime, stabilization of oil prices, the expected tourist boom, and the growth of the business confidence index will further increase the economic growth of the country.

“Both the forecast of economic indicators and measures planned by the state, as well as positive feedback from international organizations on the overall economic situation of the country, show that Azerbaijan will achieve higher rates of development in the coming years,” the expert emphasized.

Furthermore, he noted that the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report ranks Azerbaijan among the top ten most reformer countries in the world. In addition, in the past years, Azerbaijan’s positions in other ratings have also considerably improved. Thus, Azerbaijan ranked 54th among 166 countries in the Sustainable Development Goals Index in the Sustainable Development Report 2020.

Additionally, in the Index of Economic Freedom 2020, Azerbaijan has ranked 44th, in the Global Innovation Index of the World Intellectual Property Organization improved its position by 2 to 82nd place, in the Network Readiness Index 2020 ranking, it improved by 4 points to 66th. At the same time, Azerbaijan retained its role as a regional leader in other rating reports.

Besides, the country ranked 64th in the ‘Potential Military Power 2020’ rating of the Global Firepower organization, and 60th in the ‘Child Rights Index 2020’ published by the Foundation for the Rights of the Child and the Erasmus Institute of Rotterdam.

