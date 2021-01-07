By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on January 8.Light fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow in some parts of the peninsula in the afternoon.

The temperature in Baku and the Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 772 to 767 mm Hg above average. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent at night and 60-65 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be -3 °C and +2 °C at night, +6-10 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 -5 °C at night, -10-15 °C in the highlands, +3-8 C in the afternoon.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, moderate south-west wind is expected in the Absheron Peninsula on January 8-9, which is unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

