Azerbaijan is carrying out active work on providing social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans, wounded servicemen and their families.

The State Social Protection Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has provided social support payments to more than 2,100 family members of over 900 martyrs of the Great Patriotic War, the ministry has reported.

One of such social payments provided is the president’s monthly pension, which has increased by 66.7 percent from AZN 300 ($176.4) to AZN 500 ($294.1) from January 1. In addition to this pension, martyrs’ families receive monthly allowances.

Pensions, allowances, social assistance are issued electronically without any application, and martyrs’ families are informed of the appointments.

It should be noted that so far, the ministry has given around 9,100 apartments, private houses and 7,150 cars to these categories of citizens.

Additionally, the State Employment Agency under the ministry has involved around 1,800 people from martyrs’ families and wounded soldiers, war veterans and victims of Armenian terror in a self-employment program in 2020.

Azerbaijan increased social support payments by 21.5 percent during the period of January-November 2020. According to the results of eleven months of the year, the population received AZN 5.2 billion ($3bn) on pensions, allowances, targeted social assistance, which is by 21.5 percent or AZN 931.7 million ($548M) more compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

