By Trend

The health condition of Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu continues to be consistently severe, members of Hafizoglu's family told Trend on Dec. 30.

“Hafizoglu's blood pressure and temperature are normal,” the family members added. “Saturation of lungs with oxygen is 95 percent, of which 35 percent is provided through artificial lung ventilation (ALV).”

Hafizoglu was infected with the coronavirus and was hospitalized in severe condition at the Yeni Clinic medical facility in Baku.

