By Vafa Ismayilova

Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has held an official meeting to duscuss ongoing reforms and further tasks before the Azerbaijani Army, the Defence Ministry reported on December 29.

Hasanov ordered the command staff to ensure the safety of the military personnel, to pay special attention to the quality of combat training activities conducted in military units, in particular in units stationed in the liberated areas to increase the level of intensive combat training.

The minister familiarized himself with the engineering work carried out on the liberated territories and the engineering support of the troops. He gave specific instructions to the command staff to increase vigilance of servicemen who are taking combat duty and to enhance the logistics support and supply of military units.

The meeting, which was held on December 29, was attended by the deputy defence ministers, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of the ministry's main departments, the ministry services and departments and the Army Corps commanders.

Hasanov once again recalled Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's orders, drew the participants' attention to several instructions to continue the reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under Aliyev's command and fulfil the forthcoming tasks.

Azerbaijan entered a war with Armenia after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders. The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

