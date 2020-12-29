By Trend

The state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 has been adopted in the third reading at the plenary session of the Parliament, Trend reports on Dec. 29.

In the draft submitted to the Parliament, the consolidated budget revenues for 2021 are projected at 23.83 billion manat ($14.01 billion), which is 1.465 billion manat ($861.7 million), or 6.6 percent more than in 2020. Consolidated budget expenditures will amount to 31.16 billion manat ($13.32 billion), which is 855.1 million manat ($503 million), or 2.8 percent more than in the current year.

The budget deficit for 2021 is 7.335 billion manat ($4.314 million), which in turn is 610.1 million manat ($358.8 million), or 7.7 percent less than this year. The deficit will be equal to 9.7 percent of projected GDP, which is also 1.4 percentage points less than this year.

