Alessandro Fracassetti, UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency,

On this very special day, it is with great pleasure that I convey to Your Excellency, on behalf of the Office of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Azerbaijan, our warmest congratulations on your birthday and heartfelt wishes for good health, happiness, and success in the years to come.

I would also like to use this opportunity to express my most sincere appreciation for the excellent longstanding partnership between the Government of the Republic Azerbaijan and UNDP and reiterate our commitment to continuing working together towards a sustainable and prosperous future for the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz