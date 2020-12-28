By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be mainly rainless, changeable cloudy in Baku on December 29.There will be light fog in the morning. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-3 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 772 mm Hg above normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1°C and +4 °C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0 °C and -5 °C at night, +3-7 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak and moderate fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected on December 29-30, which is favorable for weather-sensitive people.

