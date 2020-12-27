By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's servicemen undergo practical training in severe weather conditions and in various terrain under the Combat Training Plan for 2020 approved by Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov, the Defence Ministry has stated.

"Before the start of the classes, the leaders of the training sites have familiarized the military personnel involved in the practical training with the safety rules, shooting conditions, and other requirements. The servicemen fire at the targets of the imaginary enemy using small arms and fulfill other practical tasks," the statement added.

To recap, the classes are held after Azerbaijan ended a war with Armenia over occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions on November 10. A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

