By Trend

As previously reported, an accident occurred in the administrative building of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC. The department of social media and public relations of CJSC informed about it, Trend reports.

As a result of the collapse of the roof of one of the premises in a three-story building on the territory of the CJSC, a technical employee of the video materials department Gulverdi Gulverdiev, born in 1996, died.

