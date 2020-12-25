President Ilham Aliyev has been elected “Politician of the Year” by Russian-language business daily 'Vedomosti' newspaper in its annual special project on the person of the year in six nominations.

“Ilham Aliyev can rightly be called the only leader whose army captured a convincing military victory in 2020, and gained a real triumph in a regional scale,” said the publication.

Aliyev was elected the “Politician of the Year” by readers of the publication.

US President-elect Joe Biden was named “Politician of the Year” by the editorial board.

urkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko were also nominated for the “Politicians of the Year” title.

