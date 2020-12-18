By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 19.

Rainy is expected at night. The north-west wind will become south-east in the afternoon.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 772 mm Hg above norm. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

The weather will be occasionally rainy in the regions. However, snow is predicted in the mountains. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2 -6 °C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature -3 °C and -8 °C at night, 0 °C and +4 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, mild fluctuations of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on December 19, which is mainly favorable for some weather-sensitive people.

