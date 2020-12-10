President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had one-on-meeting today, Azertag has reported.

The meeting followed the official welcome ceremony held for Erdogan, who arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

Today the two presidents attended the Victory Parade dedicated to Azerbaijan’s victory in the 44-day war, also known as Patriotic War, in which Azerbaijan liberated its Armenian-occupied territories.

The parade featured more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 military hardware, including the state-of-the-art military equipment, missiles and artillery systems, air defence systems, as well as warships and boats. The parade will also feature part of the military booty seized by the Azerbaijani Army from the destroyed enemy during the Patriotic War.

Story will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz