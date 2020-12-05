By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku has repatriated 365 Russian citizens, stranded in Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus lockdown, to Russia, Day.az has reported.

On November 4, 365 Russian citizens, registered with the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan, have returned to their country through the Samur border checkpoint.

Earlier a special corridor was organized for the repatriation of citizens of both countries who could not return on time due to the closure of borders amid the spread of COVID-19.

The Russian-Azerbaijan border has been closed since March 18, and air communication between the two countries has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and closed its borders with all neighbouring countries.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz