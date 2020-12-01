By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has extended distance learning period across the country until December 30 due to COVID-19, the Cabinet of Ministers reported on November 30.

The Cabinet of Ministers made a relevant amendment to the decision "On additional measures to organize the activity of educational institutions operating in Azerbaijan during a special quarantine regime" adopted on October 29.

All educational institutions operating in country were instructed to ensure the online learning process since November 2 in line with the decree, due to the special quarantine regime in the country.

Taking into account the sanitary-epidemiological situation in the country, the Ministry of Education may take a decision on resumption or termination of full-time education process in educational institutions during the period of this decision.

Azerbaijan earlier extended until December 28 the nationwide quarantine regime in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24.

The country introduced various lockdown rules, including suspension of public transport on weekends and provision of services for all types of activities, except the pharmacies and grocery stores. Additionally, the use of medical masks throughout the country became mandatory in all closed and open spaces from November 21.

As of December 1, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million, has registered 121,176 COVID-19 cases and 1,392 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 74,902 people have recovered from the disease.

