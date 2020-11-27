By Laman Ismayilova

Ecologists forecast rainy weather in Baku on November 28. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +10-12 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 774 mm Hg above the norm. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent,

The weather will be mainly rainless in the country's regions. It will be foggy in the morning and at night. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1- 5 °C at night, +7-12°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night, +0 °C and +5 °C in the daytime. Snow is expected in the mountains.

