Rainy weather is expected in Baku on November 27. Mild north wind will intensify.

The temperature will be +5-7 °C at night, +7-9 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from above normal 767 mm Hg to 776 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 75-85 percent.

The weather will be rainy in the regions. Snow is predicted in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be -1 +4 C at night, +9-13 C in the daytime. In the mountains, -3 °C and +2 °C at night, -5 °C and -10 °C in the daytime.

Gloomy and humid weather is expected to be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

