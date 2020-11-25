By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed the implementation of the Karabakh peace agreement.

In a phone conversation that took place on November 24, the two presidents focused on the issues related to the implementation of provisions of the joint statement signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan dated November 10.

They hailed the durable ceasefire regime and the establishment of close ties between the leadership of the Russian peacekeeping mission and the leadership of the relevant structures of Azerbaijan.

The heads of state also discussed the issues to provide humanitarian aid to the Azerbaijani and Armenian people.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed the construction of transport infrastructure and the opening of transport communications under the joint statement signed on November 10. They expressed confidence that long-term peace would be ensured in the region.

To recap, the conversation took place a day before the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Kalbajar region on 25 November. The Armenian troops and civilians vacated Aghdam on November 20 and will vacate Lachin on December 1.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 - November 10.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz