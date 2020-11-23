By Trend

About 2,000 trees of various species, mainly Eastern plane trees, have been planted in the liberated Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Aghdam districts of Azerbaijan up to date, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Firdovsi Aliyev told Trend.

Aliyev added that more than 100 kg of oak and other forest tree seeds have been sown.

In this regard, the minister informed that employees of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources continue to work to the restoration of ecological balance in the liberated areas.

“Everyone is willing to contribute to the restoration of greenery destroyed by Armenia in the Karabakh region with enthusiasm and celebrate Great Return to our native lands” the minister noted.

“Starting from November 11, various species of tree seedlings were planted in the liberated and demined safe areas. In line with the relief and climate of the area, these are mainly Eastern plane trees, oak, and other forest type trees. Measures on the restoration of forest cover and greenery are underway,” said Aliyev.

“The next tree-planting campaigns will be held in Gubadly and Jabrayil in the coming days. In general, as the liberated areas are cleared of mines and become safe, tree planting will continue throughout the whole Karabakh region,” he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz