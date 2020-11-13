By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the 44th annual meeting of ministers of the G-77 countries (Group of 77) and China held in the format of a video conference, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani MFA.

Speaking at a ministerial meeting for the first time since Azerbaijan's full membership in the Group from September 2020, Bayramov stressed the country's commitment to G-77's contribution to sustainable development by promoting economic cooperation.

As the current chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azerbaijan will work on intensifying the Joint Coordinating Committee (JCC) to improve contact between the Non-Aligned Movement and the G-77, which are the two largest groups of states in the UN.

Speaking about the serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health, economic and social systems of the world, the Azerbaijani FM spoke about international humanitarian support and support for the development of Azerbaijan in the fight against this global crisis.

Bayramov also emphasized that the proposal to convene an extraordinary session of the UN General Assembly on COVID-19 on behalf of the CIS countries by the initiative of the Azerbaijani president was supported by the majority of the UN member states.

The FM thanked the G-77 countries for supporting the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly last week on holding a special session on December 3-4, 2020 at the level of heads of state and government.

