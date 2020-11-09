By Trend

Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev extended congratulations on the occasion of State Flag Day of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Turkic Council.

“I am wholeheartedly congratulating the brotherly people and the Government of Azerbaijan on the occasion of their ‘State Flag Day’,” he said.

“We are happy to join in the celebration of this day to remember and acknowledge what the Azerbaijani flag stands for. The sky-blue stripe symbolizes Azerbaijan’s Turkic heritage, the red stripe highlights the progress made in establishing an independent and modern state and the green one shows the country’s Islamic legacy,” Amreyev added.

“The flag of Azerbaijan is proudly waving on the premises of the Turkic Council along with the national flags of other Turkic States every single day reminding us the unity and shared destiny of our brotherly nations. On this remarkable day for the nation of Azerbaijan, the Turkic Council stands united and shows its solidarity with the legitimate cause of Azerbaijan to restore its sovereignty over all territories and wish to see the national flag of Azerbaijan waving over every corner of its liberated lands as well,” Amreyev said.

