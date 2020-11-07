By Trend

The procedure for attestation of the official activities of civil servants is being changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The mentioned issue is reflected in the bill on amendments to the civil service law submitted for discussion in the first reading at today's meeting of the Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijan parliament).

Civil servants will be awarded a higher (next) qualification degree for exemplary fulfillment of their duties and high achievements in their work, when appointed to a higher position.

It is also emphasized that a qualification degree can be awarded to a civil servant only if at least half of the service life in the current degree has expired, and this is allowed only once throughout the entire service.

Special, military and diplomatic ranks of civil servants are taken into account when assigning a qualification degree.

The qualification rank of a civil servant (except for qualifications awarded in accordance with part one of Article 17.2 of this Law) may be downgraded by one level as a disciplinary sanction, but only once during a calendar year.

The term of service in the qualification category, reduced in this order, is calculated from the date of signing the order on the imposition of this disciplinary sanction.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz