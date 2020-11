The Azerbaijani Army has liberated more villages in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli regions, President Ilham Aliyev announced in his Twitter account on November 2.

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated Chaprand, Haji Isaqli and Gosha Bulag villages of Jabrayil, Dere Giletag and Boyuk Giletag villages of Zangilan, Ishigli, Muradkhanli and Milanli villages of Gubadli. Long live Azerbaijan's Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!," the president’s Tweet reads.

