Aggressive Armenia continues ecological terror in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, deliberately burning the forests of Shusha city and committing new crimes, causing irreparable damage to the ecology in the region and to the planet as a whole, Head of the State Environmental Security Service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Hikmat Alizade said, Trend reports.

“Burning Shusha forests by Armenia by using poisonous substances once again demonstrates the inhumane nature of this aggressive country,” Alizade said.

“There are very rich and valuable forests in Shusha just as in the entire Nagorno-Karabakh region,” head of the Service added. “Before the occupation, the total area of the forest was 8,526 hectares.”

“The destruction of a unique ecosystem created by dense forests, consisting mainly of valuable and perennial oaks, junipers, beeches, hornbeams, pines, ash threes and nuts, the acts of vandalism, which deal a big blow to biodiversity, which is mainly endemic, is regarded as a crime against humanity according to all international conventions on environmental protection to which Armenia is a party,” head of the Service said.

“It is impossible to extinguish fires which occurred as a result of the use of phosphorus bombs and it is impossible to extinguish them naturally,” Alizade said. “Such fires last for a long time."

Alizade called on the regional countries, as well as nature conservation organizations of the world communities, and international environmental organizations to unite to prevent these crimes and stop Armenia, which uses environmental terrorism as an instrument of its aggression.

